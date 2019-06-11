Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,032,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,124,000 after acquiring an additional 883,925 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,051.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,031.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 284,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.72. The stock had a trading volume of 244,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,602. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $120.71.

