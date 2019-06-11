iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,654,000 after purchasing an additional 971,693 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,196.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 476,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,146,000 after purchasing an additional 455,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,866,000 after purchasing an additional 305,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.4% during the first quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 409,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after purchasing an additional 287,206 shares during the last quarter.
IVW stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.78. 4,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,892. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $179.53.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
