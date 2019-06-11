iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

