Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a sell rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Iridium Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $22.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Parker William Rush acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,329.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 83,511 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $2,263,148.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,773,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,289 shares of company stock worth $11,683,679. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

