IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $1,625,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,555,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,529,877.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.10, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $2,618,936. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $132.92 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $249.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.07.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

