IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. During the last week, IONChain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00415039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.29 or 0.02426387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00155451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004174 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

