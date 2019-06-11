Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,090 ($66.51).

ITRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,050 ($79.05) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,045 ($65.92) to GBX 5,150 ($67.29) in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of ITRK stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,480 ($71.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,323 ($56.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,084 ($79.50).

In other Intertek Group news, insider Lena Wilson sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,038 ($65.83), for a total transaction of £19,799.34 ($25,871.34). Also, insider Andre Lacroix sold 43,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,765 ($62.26), for a total transaction of £2,065,389.25 ($2,698,796.88).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

