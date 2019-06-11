International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.43) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 508 ($6.64) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 687.31 ($8.98).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 468.60 ($6.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.93. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 441.50 ($5.77) and a one year high of GBX 727 ($9.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74.

In other news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 50,000 shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £253,000 ($330,589.31).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.