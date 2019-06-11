Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR opened at $68.54 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inter Parfums by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Inter Parfums by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 267,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 37,822 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.