Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,810,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QLYS opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 1.48. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Qualys by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Qualys by 94.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 74.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC grew its position in Qualys by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 33,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

