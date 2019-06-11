Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $462,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ORA opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $63.26.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

