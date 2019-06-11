Insider Selling: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.61. 494,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,166. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $190.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,823,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,879,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,029,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,283,000 after purchasing an additional 257,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,120,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,945,000 after purchasing an additional 143,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 81.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,596,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,257,000 after purchasing an additional 716,703 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.33.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

