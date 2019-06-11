Insider Selling: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $840,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XRAY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,200. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $328,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

