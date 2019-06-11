Insider Buying: Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Insider Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) insider Jeffrey A. Leddy acquired 400,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,249,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,613.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock remained flat at $$0.56 during trading on Tuesday. 1,238,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,383. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 282,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 208,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 112,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENT shares. William Blair lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

