Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,718,799 shares in the company, valued at C$19,895,574.65.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$58,025.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, George Frederick Fink purchased 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.68 per share, with a total value of C$100,143.00.

On Monday, May 13th, George Frederick Fink purchased 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.59 per share, with a total value of C$98,899.50.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, George Frederick Fink purchased 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$93,799.50.

On Thursday, March 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 18,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.36 per share, with a total value of C$114,480.00.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. Bonterra Energy Corp has a one year low of C$5.23 and a one year high of C$20.29. The stock has a market cap of $184.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 477.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNE. CIBC increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

