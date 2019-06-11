Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10,975.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 114.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Ingredion stock opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $75.67 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 36.13%.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.37 per share, with a total value of $78,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

