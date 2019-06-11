iDealCash Price Reaches $0.0001 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One iDealCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, iDealCash has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. iDealCash has a market cap of $105,711.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000120 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

iDealCash Coin Profile

iDealCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,340,875,976 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,480,830 coins. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

