HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $1.08 million and $82,009.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00405283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.62 or 0.02378325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00152800 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000836 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

