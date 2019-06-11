Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) will be announcing its Q1 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $200.48 million for the quarter.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOFT shares. BidaskClub cut Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director W Christopher Beeler, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,008.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,430.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $395,545. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hooker Furniture stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Hooker Furniture worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/hooker-furniture-hoft-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.