HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) versus Abraxas Petroleum (NYSE:AXAS) Financial Survey

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HighPoint Resources and Abraxas Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources 10.53% -0.95% -0.48% Abraxas Petroleum 15.09% 14.05% 4.76%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HighPoint Resources and Abraxas Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources 1 1 5 0 2.57 Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 3 0 3.00

HighPoint Resources presently has a consensus price target of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 279.89%. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 265.08%. Given HighPoint Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than Abraxas Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HighPoint Resources and Abraxas Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources $453.00 million 0.84 $121.22 million ($0.03) -59.67 Abraxas Petroleum $149.17 million 1.19 $57.82 million $0.18 5.83

HighPoint Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abraxas Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

HighPoint Resources has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum beats HighPoint Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

