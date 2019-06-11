HiCoin (XHI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.42 Million

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $278.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HiCoin Coin Profile

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

