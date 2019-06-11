Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Acquires $60,050.00 in Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,354.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HTBK traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 8,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,810. The firm has a market cap of $517.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 63,869.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

