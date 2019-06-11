Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €93.00 by Barclays

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.02 ($111.65).

HEN3 opened at €83.52 ($97.12) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

