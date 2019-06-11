Helical PLC (LON:HLCL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 390 to GBX 415. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Helical traded as high as GBX 394.50 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 389 ($5.08), with a volume of 197446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.64).

HLCL has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helical in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Helical in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Helical alerts:

In other news, insider Tim Murphy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £127,050 ($166,013.33).

The stock has a market cap of $464.32 million and a PE ratio of 11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Helical’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Helical (LON:HLCL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/helical-lonhlcl-reaches-new-1-year-high-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.