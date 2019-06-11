Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HTLD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kent Daryl Rigdon sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $30,898.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 51.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

