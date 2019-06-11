Head to Head Comparison: Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

This table compares Mercadolibre and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercadolibre -0.74% -1.55% -0.46% Steel Connect -4.44% -23.39% -2.92%

This table compares Mercadolibre and Steel Connect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercadolibre $1.44 billion 21.12 -$36.58 million ($0.82) -751.78 Steel Connect $645.26 million 0.17 $36.71 million N/A N/A

Steel Connect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mercadolibre.

Volatility & Risk

Mercadolibre has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercadolibre and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercadolibre 1 6 7 0 2.43 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercadolibre presently has a consensus price target of $491.08, suggesting a potential downside of 20.34%. Given Mercadolibre’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mercadolibre is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Mercadolibre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Mercadolibre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercadolibre beats Steel Connect on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale. The company also offers MercadoFondo, an asset management product; and MercadoCredito, a lending solution. In addition, it provides MercadoEnvios logistics solution, which offers its platform technological and operational integration services with third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, and real estate and services outside the Marketplace platform. Additionally, it offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing solutions. The company also provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business. The company offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification (RFID) tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. It also provides fulfillment services, including order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and content protection and activation, and IP security services, as well as optimizes component and finished goods inventory levels. In addition, it offers operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform, which online buying experience so that products can be purchased, serviced, and delivered worldwide; and provides reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers to improve service parts management and the value of returned assets. Further, the company offers EZ Connect service, which provides essential fulfillment capabilities for emerging growth companies without the expensive surprises associated with third-party fulfillment services; and direct marketing services comprising end-to-end services for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaign services. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.