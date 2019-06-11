HBZ coin (HBZ) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. HBZ coin has a total market capitalization of $447,598.00 and $61,480.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Bitlish, Mercatox and HitBTC. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $708.89 or 0.08951641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00042383 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021767 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,301,957 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/# . HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial

According to CryptoCompare,

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.



Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Mercatox, HitBTC and Bitlish. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

