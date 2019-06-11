Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €51.50 ($59.88) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.60 ($61.16) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.36 ($59.72).

VNA stock opened at €44.72 ($52.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a fifty-two week high of €48.93 ($56.90). The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

