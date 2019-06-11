Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

LON:HWG opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $405.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

