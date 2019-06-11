Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.15 Million Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Harsco were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Harsco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,344,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,259,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after buying an additional 110,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,637,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,346,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 48,426 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harsco alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $114,995.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at $457,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $235,120.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $565,167.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HSC. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of HSC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.18. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $447.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.33 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.15 Million Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/hancock-whitney-corp-has-4-15-million-stake-in-harsco-co-nysehsc.html.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.