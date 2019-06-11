Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.75.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

HAE opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $117.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $285,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 57,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,442,547.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,460 shares of company stock worth $9,519,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 708.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $4,585,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Haemonetics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,619,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,906,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

