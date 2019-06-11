GWM Advisors LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 242.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,644 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 171.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 52-week low of $448.20 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.046 dividend. This is a positive change from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

