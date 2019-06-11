GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.62. 24,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $149.30.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.61. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

