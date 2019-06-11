GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) by 84.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,056 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 197,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the first quarter valued at $140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the first quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 89,308 shares during the period.

Shares of AVAL opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.87. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

AVAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

