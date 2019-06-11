GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Holdings Cut by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. 13,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,731. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

