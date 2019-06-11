Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 231 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 450,791 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,385,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,117,000 after purchasing an additional 396,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,840.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 264,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,990,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,077,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.56 and a 12 month high of $278.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.28 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 320.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Aryeh bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.51 per share, with a total value of $28,127.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,493.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,952 shares of company stock valued at $785,595 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price (down from $281.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.13.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

