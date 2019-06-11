Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.65 Million Stake in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225,311 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 123,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 51.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 626,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 212,587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 64,397 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

In other news, insider Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 8,585,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $16,311,788.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,755,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,596,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-1-65-million-stake-in-overseas-shipholding-group-inc-nyseosg.html.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.