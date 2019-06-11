Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of GSBC traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $59.09. 40,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $837.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.06. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $61.65.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 28.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $56,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 3,680 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $216,788.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $816,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

