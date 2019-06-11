Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $12.56 Million Holdings in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,817 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronics For Imaging were worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Electronics For Imaging alerts:

Shares of EFII stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,836.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.17). Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/granite-investment-partners-llc-has-12-56-million-holdings-in-electronics-for-imaging-inc-nasdaqefii.html.

Electronics For Imaging Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronics For Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronics For Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.