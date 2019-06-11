Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stryker from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $203.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Stryker from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,384. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $901,844.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,303 shares of company stock valued at $15,947,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

