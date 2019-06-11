Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of GGG stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $732,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $313,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,438.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,510 shares of company stock valued at $16,091,484. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/graco-inc-nyseggg-stake-increased-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc.html.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.