Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.62 Million

Analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report sales of $91.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.45 million and the lowest is $74.90 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $59.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $447.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.20 million to $509.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $523.93 million, with estimates ranging from $452.20 million to $639.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.87 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 52.68%.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,440,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after acquiring an additional 186,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Golar LNG by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,313,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

