Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,498. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

