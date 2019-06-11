Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,498. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
