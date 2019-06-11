Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $20,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

WARNING: “Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/geode-capital-management-llc-increases-position-in-minerals-technologies-inc-nysemtx.html.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.