GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $18.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. GAP has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GAP will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GAP by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of GAP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of GAP by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 176,841 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

