G Richard Wagoner, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director G Richard Wagoner, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $531,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IVZ opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.93 million. Invesco had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

