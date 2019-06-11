Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $1.30 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Fusion has a market cap of $42.55 million and $2.28 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00016453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Liquid and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 39% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00034630 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,780,217 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

