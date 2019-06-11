FSI Group LLC Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

FSI Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,306 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for 8.1% of FSI Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 55,600 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $1,527,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,466 shares of company stock worth $1,716,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/fsi-group-llc-increases-stake-in-fifth-third-bancorp-nasdaqfitb.html.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.