FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Given $57.33 Average Target Price by Analysts

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $57.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS Bancorp an industry rank of 197 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSBW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, VP Debra Lynn Steck sold 30,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $1,466,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 2,590.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

FSBW stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.09). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

