Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2315 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Declares $0.23 Semiannual Dividend” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/franklin-ftse-canada-etf-nysearcaflca-declares-0-23-semiannual-dividend.html.

